Former Barbados Prime Minister Owen Arthur passes on

Last Updated on July 27, 2020

By: Tito Chapman

Former Barbados Prime Minister, Owen Arthur has passed away at the age of 70. He was pronounced dead just after midnight at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.



Arthur , who suffered a heart attack recently, was head of the Commonwealth observer delegation at the March 2 general and regional elections in Guyana.

He is survived by wife Julie and daughters Sabrina and Leah.

The Government of Barbados, extended sincerest condolences to his wife, children and extended family. MP for St Peter, Colin Jordan, would be coordinating the funeral arrangements.

As of today, there will be a period of national mourning for three days. All flags will be flown at half mast

