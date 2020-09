Four Armed Robbery Suspects In Police Custody

By: Staff Writer

Four suspects are in police custody after an early morning armed robbery attempt of a couple at the Golf View Apartments in Frigate Bay.

Police have confirmed the robbery attempt and revealed that investigations are ongoing.

SKN PULSE was reliably informed that the robbery occurred around 8:30 am Wednesday morning.

Up to press time, police have not issued a statement.