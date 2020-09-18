FOUR SUSPECTS, FOUR FIREARMS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN RELATION TO ARMED ROBBERY INCIDENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 18, 2020 (RSCNPF): A swift response to an armed robbery in progress resulted in four males and four firearms being taken into Police custody.

The Police received a report of an armed robbery taking place in the Frigate Bay area sometime after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Officers from the Frigate Bay Police Station responded immediately and were assisted by members of the Special Services Unit (SSU). Once on the scene, they intercepted a motorcar which was occupied by the suspects who were all wearing masks, bullet proof vests, gloves, and sunglasses.

Investigations so far have revealed that a number of men had entered two apartments and robbed the residents at gunpoint. They stole a number of items and attempted to flee the scene in a motorcar. Further investigations also revealed that the private license plate on the vehicle was fake and was used to cover the actual license plate of the vehicle which was a rental plate. A search by the Officers led them to discover four firearms – one (1) Diamondback .380 pistol, one (1) Taurus Millennium Pro pistol and two (2) Mac-9 high-powered pistols. Several items believed to be taken from the apartments were also found.

Throughout the day, the Police carried out several search operations on a number of premises in relation to the incident and some items were taken into custody.

Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy has commended the Officers involved in the arrest. He stated that it was because of their quick response that they were able to apprehend the suspects and take the firearms and vehicle into custody.



“I am urging persons to say something when they see something and to report crime to the Police immediately. We will respond using whatever means necessary,” Commissioner Brandy implored.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Any person who might have information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Frigate Bay Police Station at 465-6899 or their nearest Police Station.

