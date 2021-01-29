FOUR TABLETS DONATED TO THE COVID-19 TASK FORCE TO BE USED BY PUBLIC HEALTH TEAM

FOUR TABLETS DONATED TO THE COVID-19 TASK FORCE TO BE USED BY PUBLIC HEALTH TEAM

Source Information: SKNIS

To assist in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in St. Kitts & Nevis, a generous family in London donated four (4) Samsung tablets to the National COVID-19 Task Force to be used by the Public Health Team.

The Wallace family through the Office of the High Commissioner in London presented the electronic devices to High Commissioner His Excellency Dr. Kevin Isaac, who shipped them to the Federal Ministry of Health in St. Kitts & Nevis.

The tablets were presented to the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, by Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, during the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Weekly Briefing at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Conference Room on January 27, 2021.

“These tablets were donated by the Wallace family, parents Robert and Mildred Wallace, and son Lionel Wallace. This donation is said to be for the expressed purpose of distribution to the COVID-19 Task Force of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Dr. Wilkinson. “They are to be used by the public health officers in the performance of their duties in COVID-19 testing and tabulation of information in the field with the ability to connect with the online laboratory information system.”

“We also want to thank Dr. Jeffers and NextGen Laboratories who were helpful in coordinating this venture and bore the cost of the shipment of these tablets from the United Kingdom,” he said.

“The all of society approach that we have emphasized continues to work and we are grateful to the citizens in the Diaspora and those locally who have stepped forward to the call for service,” Dr. Wilkinson added.

In receiving the tablets, Dr. Hazel Laws said, “It is with pleasure that I accept these four tablets from the donor in the United Kingdom. On behalf of St. Kitts and Nevis COVID-19 National Task Force and the Health Emergency Operations Committee, I want to say a hearty thank you for these four Samsung tablets.”

Two of the tablets are to be donated to the Ministry of Health in Nevis.