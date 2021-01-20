Fraudulent Bank Of Nevis Website

By: Staff Writer

The Monetary Authority in Bermuda has issued a statement after a crypto bank operating from an address in Bermuda uses the name of a real bank in Nevis, namelyBank of Nevis.

According to the Bermuda Monetary, they were made aware of a fraudulent website, www.bankofnevis.com which falsely claims to be a crypto bank operating from an address in Bermuda.

The Authority wishes to advise the public that no licence has been granted to the entity operating the website claiming to be the Bank of Nevis operating from Bermuda.

The legitimate website for the Bank of Nevis is www.thebankofnevis.com. They further stated that the Bank of Nevis is regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Commission in Nevis.

On Monday, the Bank of Nevis issued a statement which reads as follows:



The Bank of Nevis Limited is not affiliated, associated, authorised, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with ‘Bank of Nevis’having an address at 19 Reid Street Hamilton BM HM 15, City of Hamilton, Bermudas and a website address at www.bankofnevis.com. This company which purports to provide cryptocurrency savings and fixed cryptocurrency account has no relations with The Bank of Nevis Limited, a bank incorporated under the laws of Nevis with a banking license issued by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and whose official website is www.thebankofnevis.com. Customers who transact business with this entity would be doing so at their own risk. If you are in doubt as to whether you are transacting any business with The Bank of Nevis Limited, please visit our office at Bank of Nevis Building, Main Street, Charlestown, Nevis, St. Kitts and Nevis or call us at 1-869-469-5564.