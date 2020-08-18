Fred Olsen Cruise Line Confirms St. Kitts For 2021/22 Caribbean Cruise Season

BASSETERRE (18th August, 2020): The UK-based Fred Olsen Cruiseline has announced St. Kitts as a port of call in there 2021/22 cruise itineraries.



The cruise operator is relaunching its Caribbean programme for next year when it will offer two types of itineraries: focusing on winter sunshine and the history/culture of destinations.



The Winter sunshine itineraries include St. Kitts, St. Maarten, St Lucia and Grenada. The history and culture itineraries include western destinations Cozumel and Belize. In addition, Fred Olsen Cruiseline has chosen Havana, Cuba as its “turnaround” port for the 2021/22 Caribbean cruising season.



To mark the announcement, Fred Olsen ran a “virtual cruise” last week on Facebook to more than 50,000 of its fans, visiting Havana as well as ports in St. Kitts and Jamaica. Click HERE to view the video.



Minister of Tourism The Hon. Lindsay Grant said St. Kitts was delighted to be working with the Fred Olsen Cruiseline, a tourism partner.



“This is a clear indication that our island’s attractions, tours and services offer significant appeal to cruise visitors.” Minister Grant said. “Now, more than ever as we get ready to reopen tourism, it is critical that we continue to work together to maintain our physical product standards and to ensure health and safety protocols are adhered to by all tourism stakeholders, to provide a premier guest experience.”



Fred Olsen Cruiseline fleet consists of smaller vessels with an average of 1000 passengers per ship, offering a range of exceptional cruise experiences. It was named ‘Best for Itineraries’ for five consecutive years by Cruise Critic UK Editors’ Picks Awards.



In preparation for the borders reopening in October, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, the Nevis Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism in conjunction with the Ministries of Health and Civil Aviation are conducting training for over 5,000 tourism industry stakeholders including hotels at no cost to them.



The training aims to educate stakeholders in the health and safety protocols and standards that must be met in order to obtain the “Travel Approved” certification and seal from the respective Tourism Authority that will be required for them to operate.

#

Disclaimer: This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and or commentaries. The views contained within are not necessarily those of SKN PULSE.