Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 30, 2020 (RSCNPF): 33-year-old George Mc Cumisky of Texas, United States of America, was convicted on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, for breaching his quarantine conditions.

He was fined $4,800 to be paid forthwith or spend six (6) months in prison. Mc Cumisky, who recently tested negative twice for COVID-19, has since paid the fine and was set to leave the Federation Wednesday afternoon.

