Gingerland Pre School to benefit from Minister Evelyn’s financial donation

Photo caption: Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth, Community Development, and Area Representative for St. George’s Gingerland presenting a financial donation to Ms. Dawnny Lanns, Education Officer responsible for the Gingerland Preschool on behalf of the school on October 09, 2020. Ms. Pamela Elliott, Supervisor of the Gingerland Preschool looks on

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (OCTOBER 13, 2020) — Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth and Community Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), and area representative for St. George’s, Gingerland, has made a financial donation to Gingerland Pre School, a gift he is hopeful the students will benefit from.







“I thought it fitting now I’m here to visit and to say hello to the lovely innocent little students and the wonderful staff here at the Gingerland Pre School that I would also make a contribution as well. I am delighted as proud Gingerlander, as the area representative, it is giving me great pleasure and honour to make a small donation. I’m going to present a cheque to Ms. Dawnny Lanns, who is the Education Officer for the school, in the amount of EC $700.

Photo caption: (l-r) Ms. Pamela Elliott, Supervisor of the Gingerland Preschool accepting a cheque from Ms. Dawnny Lanns, Education Officer responsible for the Gingerland Preschool donated by Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth and Community Development in the Nevis Island Administration, and area representative for St. George’s, Gingerland on October 09, 2020, while Mr. Evelyn looks on

“I will leave it up to the school to decide what they will do but I want you to ensure that you buy something that all of the students can benefit from,” he said.







He thanked the staff for the good work they continue to do with the impressionable youths who will become the men and women of Nevis in the future.







Ms. Lanns accepted the cheque from the Minister and presented it to Ms. Pamela Elliott, Supervisor of the Gingerland Pre School.

Photo caption: Students at the Gingerland Preschool on October 09, 2020

“It gives me great pleasure to accept this timely gift, and I know that the supervisor, staff, students and the parents of the school will make very good use of it and they will continue to produce great men and women in this our Gingerland community,” Ms. Lanns said.







The principal also placed on record sincere gratitude and appreciation to Minister Evelyn on behalf of the staff and students for his timely donation, and assured the money would be put to good use.

END