GoFundMe Launched To Help Saint Vincent & The Grenadines

CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 9, 2021: Just hours after the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines erupted today, April 9, 2021, Invest Caribbean, the NY and South Florida-based global private sector investment agency of the Caribbean, and its partner, The Ritzury Group, pitched into action to find a way to help the people displaced by the natural disaster.

The two organizations have launched the Saint Vincent Volcano Disaster Relief GoFundMe to help raise immediate funds to satisfy the urgent needs of displaced individuals to Barbados, as well as those who have now been forced into shelters. The goal is to help financially support the long-term needs of many Vincentian families, students and children who will be displaced for months to come.

The immediate financial prerequisite is to buy and provide key items such as food and water, non-perishables including canned goods and juice, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, soap, deodorant, shampoos, sleeping mats, blankets, feminine hygiene products, masks, baby diapers, hand sanitizers, manual can openers, buckets, masks, mosquito repellent, first-aid kits, and antibiotic ointments.

Anyone can donate no matter the amount from any location globally. Funds raised will go to serve the direct needs of individuals and small grassroots organizations supporting those directly displaced by the ongoing disaster.

ICN + Ritzury will provide full transparency in all monies raised, including video documentation of donations.

Donors can donate to this emergency effort now at gofundme.com/f/saint-vincent-volcano-disaster-relief/donate or log on HERE

ABOUT ICN

Invest Caribbean was founded in 2011 by Caribbean-born immigrant, Felicia J. Persaud, and is the global private sector investment agency of the Caribbean. ICN provides specialized, fundraising support for project developers and governments, and works alongside private equity and debt funders to add depth, breadth and responsiveness to clients fundraising and investor relations efforts in the real estate, cannabis, health care, energy, mining and manufacturing sectors. The company, through CaribPR Wire and Hard Beat Communications, also offers global content distribution including SEC filings and IR webcasting and teleconferencing as well as customized digital experiences and creatives. For more information see investcaribbeannow.com

ABOUT THE RITZURY GROUP

The Ritzury Group – Bespoke Division is a Barbados-based international project services division with a focus on project design and development, project operations management and investor – client relations. The Bespoke Division works hand in hand with project shareholders globally to produce high revenue, sustainable projects. The Group has evaluated, as of December 2020, over USD 9.3 billion in global Client Projects. For more information see theritzurygroup.com