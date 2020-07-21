Gov’t ministers in Nevis say there is much to be thankful for despite COVID-19, other challenges

Gov’t ministers in Nevis say there is much to be thankful for despite COVID-19, other challenges

Last Updated on July 21, 2020

Photo caption: Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, and Minister of Foreign Affairs in St. Kitts and Nevis delivering remarks at a “United in Christ, Giving Thanks and Praise” church service at the Gingerland Methodist Church on July 19, 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 20, 2020) –“We are indeed living in perilous days fraught with numerous challenges, yet during these difficult times, we should never cease in giving God thanks and praise.”

These were the words of Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley in an address delivered during a service of praise and thanksgiving held at the Gingerland Methodist Church on Sunday, July 20, 2020, for the three representatives from Nevis elected to the National Assembly in the June 5, 2020, General Elections.

Premier Brantley, Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers, and Senior Minister Hon. Eric Evelyn, all three of whom are Cabinet Ministers of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), also hold seats in the Cabinet of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Photo caption: Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis, and Federal Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources reading a scripture at a “United in Christ, Giving Thanks and Praise” church service at the Gingerland Methodist Church on July 19, 2020

Mr. Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, said the evening’s service offered the ministers a platform to say thank you to their source of life and livelihood as well as to reflect on their blessings and successes. He emphasized the need to continually give thanks, even during times of misfortune.

“Ingratitude is one of the woeful failings of today’s society. As imperfect creatures we tend to forget or take for granted all of the grace and mercies that we enjoy. This occasion serves as a perfect reminder that we should always stop and give praise to God for the wonderful grace we have enjoyed throughout the year thus far,” he said.

The premier noted that being thankful is not an indication that all is well, but an acknowledgment and recognition that God is greater than one’s trials and he is able to deliver persons from all their problems.

Photo caption: Hon. Eric Evelyn, Senior Minister in the Nevis Island Administration, and Federal Minister of Environment and Cooperatives, reading a scripture at a “United in Christ, Giving Thanks and Praise” church service at the Gingerland Methodist Church on July 19, 2020

The new coronavirus brought an unexpected plot twist into the equation and changed the way of life that the world knew as normal, he said, adding that with this adversity the government of St. Kitts and Nevis has been given a most fortuitous opportunity to demonstrate its resourcefulness and resilience.

“We must thank God for the wisdom imparted to those leading the charge in the war against this COVID-19 pandemic…We thank God for bringing us through an election in Nevis that was peaceful, free and fair…

“As unsettling and uncertain as our times now are, the Good Book, the Bible, is inundated with scriptures urging us to give thanks regardless of our circumstances. As we go through this challenging period of COVID-19 may we continue to seek his guidance and his providence. Even now as we face the continuing health and economic crisis that is COVID, we pray for God’s continued protection over us against hurricanes and pestilence,” he said.

Minister Jeffers, who was elected to serve as the Federal Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources read the scripture from the book of Nehemiah, and Hon. Eric Evelyn, elected Federal Minister of Environment and Cooperatives, read the second lesson from the chapter of Philippians.

The service was led by Rev. Wendell Samuel, Circuit Minister of the Gingerland Methodist Church.

END

Advertisements