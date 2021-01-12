Great start to the new year with $40,000 Money Spinner & $10,000 Pick 4 wins

Great win: ‘IST Winner’ displays her $40,000 cheque for winning the Caribbean Lottery’sMoney Spinner Instant Scratch Ticket (IST) game.

Basseterre, St. Kitts – January 11, 2021: With her main focus towards repaying her debts, an excited ‘IST Winner’ was relieved when she found out that she had won $ 40,000 from the Caribbean Lottery’s Money Spinner instant scratch ticket (IST) game.

The dedicated Caribbean Lottery player purchased her ticket from the Caribbean Lottery Retail Agent D & B Innovations on Fort Street. “I have been playing the Caribbean Lottery games for a very long time now. I normally purchase my tickets from D & B because the area is convenient and close to where I worked” she stated.

The ‘IST Winner’ shared that she has won smaller amounts before, having won

$ 8,666 on Pick 4 last year.

Repeat winner: M.T Belle poses with her $ 10,000 cheque for her recent Pick 4 win with the Caribbean Lottery.



Repeat Pick 4 winner, M.T Belle is no stranger to playing and winning with the Caribbean Lottery. Her most recent Pick 4 win of $ 10,000 follows a series of successive Pick 4 wins since 2018, totalling just over $ 70,000.

“I felt like buying the number 4464 and the feeling was so strong I purchased my ticket from Indo Caribe #2, since it was open early. Lucky for me it worked out” she expressed.

Both winners enjoy playing the Caribbean Lottery games but prefer the instant scratch tickets and Pick 4, as they find them to be easy ways to win quick money.

With this win coming at the best time, a very happy and relieved ‘IST Winner’ plans to pay off her debts as a great way to start the new year. M.T Belle still hasn’t decided what to do with her latest win but continues to feel good every time she wins.

Sabina Harrinarain, Office Manager at the Caribbean Lottery, congratulated both winners, “We are extremely happy for our ‘IST Winner’ and M.T Belle,” Ms. Harrinarain expressed. “We know they will put their winnings to good use as they continue to play and win with the Caribbean Lottery.”

Both ladies definitely plan to keep playing with the Caribbean Lottery and encourage other players to do the same: “You never know when you will win…One of these days you will get lucky!”

