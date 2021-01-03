Grenada confirms first COVID-19 Related Death

Source: Ministry of Health Grenada

The Chief Medical Officer of the Ministry of Health confirms that Grenada has, regrettably, recorded its first death as a result of COVID-19.

The deceased individual is a 72-year old male, who arrived in Grenada with his wife and 3-year old grandchild on December 16th. They were tested on arrival and proceeded to home quarantine.

Ministry officials extend their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

At 5:00 p.m. today, the Minister of Health and Chief Medical Officer will facilitate a press briefing to provide further information on this tragic occurrence.