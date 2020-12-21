Grenada Suspends All UK Flights

St. George’s: December 20, 2020:

The Ministry of Civil Aviation informs that the Government of Grenada has taken the decision to suspend all air traffic between Grenada and the United Kingdom, effective 22:00 (AST), Sunday, 20th, December, 2020, until further notice.

Anyone who has been in the United Kingdom in the previous fourteen (14) days will not be permitted entry into Grenada.

This decision, taken in line with many other countries, is to prevent, as best as possible, the introduction into Grenada of the new strain of the Coronavirus recently discovered in parts of the United Kingdom.

Scientists have advised that this new strain of COVID-19 poses a new health risk, as it appears to spread more easily, and may be up to seventy percent more transmissible than the earlier strain.

We extend apologies to all our stakeholders, including the airlines, and our nationals and friends in the United Kingdom who were scheduled to travel to Grenada in the coming days.

As this is a developing situation, decisions have had to be made quickly, and in the best interest of Grenada.

We will continue to closely monitor the developments related to

COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, and make further adjustments to Grenada’s entry protocols accordingly.