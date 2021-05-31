Guidance To Employers

Re: Staff Members In Quarantine By Order Of The Chief Medical Officer, Ministry Of Health

In light of the current situation regarding the 19 active cases of Covid-19 in our Federation, the Department of Labour is appealing to all employers to be considerate and empathetic towards workers who have been ordered by the health authorities to enter quarantine.

The Department of Labour asks that employers preserve the employment of the individuals so affected and, where possible, continue to pay wages/salaries in full or up to at least thirty-five (35) percent, as quarantined workers may be able to claim sickness benefit in accordance with Schedule 8: Part III, Section 9 (2) of the Social Security Act, CAP 22.10.

The Department of Labour also strongly encourages employers to insist that all staff members/workers adhere to all the Covid-19 safety protocols to reduce the spread of the virus.

Let us continue to strive towards the maintenance of harmonious working relations during this pandemic and put our best efforts forward in working together to defeat Covid-19.