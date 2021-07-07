Haitian president killed in attack at home
(BBC) Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse has been killed in an attack on his home in the nation’s capital, according to the country’s interim prime minister.
Claude Joseph said the president’s residence in Port-au-Prince was stormed by unidentified armed men at 01:00 local time (05:00 GMT).
The First Lady was reportedly also injured in the attack.
Absolutely shocked to learn of the assassination of President of Haiti, @moisejovenel. Conveying deepest sympathies to our sister country Haiti, to his wife and family. I also wish his wife swift healing for her injuries and pray for peace and stability in #Haiti @BocchitEdmond
— Hon. Kamina J Smith (@kaminajsmith) July 7, 2021
Mr Joseph said that “all measures had been taken to guarantee to continuance of the state”.
Jovenel Moïse, 53, had been in power since February 2017, after his predecessor, Michel Martelly stepped down.
Mr Moïse’s time in office was rocky as he faced accusations of corruption and was challenged by waves of often violent anti-government protests.
