HANNA COMMITTED TO CLEAN AND DECENT CAMPAIGN

KINGSTON, JAMAICA. SEPTEMBER 29, 2020. People’s National Party’s (PNP) presidential candidate, Ms Lisa Hanna, M.P., says she is committed to running a clean campaign for the Presidency of the People’s National Party and is calling on all other contenders to do the same to avoid rancour, divisiveness, and unnecessary contentiousness.

Ms. Hanna said that the Jamaican people see the PNP as a divided unit, and that “many, especially the young, have only associated the PNP with internal leadership conflicts and bitter campaigns.” The perceived lack of unity has been highlighted in public polling as the major contributing factor in the Party’s recent electoral defeats.



The perception of division, she said, must be dispelled as the Party rebuilds, renews, and refocuses on its core principles. “There cannot and must not be a rerun of previous divisive leadership campaigns. The public has rejected this type of politics, and we must take stock of the incredible damage it has caused to the Party and its devoted members.”

Ms Hanna implored her supporters, including those in the social media space and bloggers, as well as party members-at-large, and the wider public to stay clear of ‘below the belt’ and ‘out of bounds’ attacks and commentaries.

She emphasized that “When the PNP is divided, nobody wins, especially the Jamaican people. We must campaign on our merits and commit to a respectful debate based on our vision and programme of development for Jamaica and not vitriol.”

Hanna stated, “For the past thirteen years, I have served at all levels of the Party; however, my best moments are those on the ground, organizing and working directly with comrades across the island. I have worked in every election, and as Region One’s Chairman for eight (8) years. Therefore, I can confidently say that I know what it means to give of one’s time to make sure we all win.”

She said that she will leverage her Party experience, especially among the leadership, and her broad support nationally and internationally to unify the PNP in the days and weeks ahead.



