HERO CPL 2021 TO TAKE PLACE IN ST KITTS & NEVIS

Source: CPL

The 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will take place in St Kitts & Nevis in its entirety, with all 33 games being played in the Federation. The tournament will get underway on 28 August with a similar format of games that worked so successfully in 2020 and delivered a record audience of over 500million.

Last year the tournament was successfully staged in a bio-secure bubble and the Hero CPL operations team will again be working closely with the tournament’s medical advisors, local agencies and the St Kitts & Nevis government to ensure the health and safety of all those involved in the tournament as well as the local population. St Kitts & Nevis has no COVID-19 transmission and is one of the safest places to visit in the Caribbean.

Warner Park has been the scene of some of the most iconic matches in Hero CPL history and this quick scoring ground will be an ideal venue for the tournament and fans can expect explosive cricket. From Chris Gayle’s brilliant hundred against the Jamaica Tallawahs in 2019 to Andre Russell’s even more explosive century against the Trinbago Knight Riders in 2016, Warner Park has had some classic individual performances. There have also been some amazing matches, not least the game that went to a Super Over finish between the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and the Knight Riders in 2019.

Read More