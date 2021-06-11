This week, the High Command of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) was notified of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 among staff. The individual, a civilian who works at Police Headquarters, was immediately placed in isolation. The person is in a stable condition and is being supported and monitored. Following the advice of the authorities from the Ministry of Health, several other members of staff were quickly placed in quarantine in an effort to contain the situation. These persons have been tested and their first test results have all returned negative.

Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy wants to assure both RSCNPF staff and the public that the High Command is taking all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus and will continue to closely monitor the situation as it unfolds. He wishes the individual a quick recovery and hopes they are back to full health soon.

The health and safety of all members of staff is paramount. Commissioner Brandy has reminded employees of the importance of wearing their masks, sanitising their hands and maintaining the recommended social distance as much as possible while at work and away from work. The protocols put in place by the Ministry of Health had been instituted at the Police Headquarters and Police Stations around the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis since they were first announced. Police Officers and civilian members of staff have also been encouraged to get vaccinated. To date, over 72% of Police Officers and several members of civilian staff have been vaccinated.

As a result of the situation, persons are asked to make all non-emergency reports and inquiries to the Basseterre Police Headquarters by telephone or email, rather than in person if possible. The Headquarters can be reached by dialling 465-2241. For emergencies, always call 911.

-30-