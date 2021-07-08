Holness appointed to Privy Council

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has been appointed to the Privy Council.

In a statement issued today, His Excellency The Governor-General today stated:

Her Majesty The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve that the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP, Prime Minister of Jamaica, be appointed a member of Her Majesty’s Most Honourable Privy Council.

The accepted form of address of the Prime Minister as of today shall be as follows:

“The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP, Prime Minister.”

The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) is the court of final appeal for the UK overseas territories and Crown dependencies.