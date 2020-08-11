Holness Declares September 3 Election Day

Last Updated on August 11, 2020

By: Tito Chapman

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced during Parliament earlier tonight that Jamaicans will head to the polls on Thursday, September 3.

Holness told Parliament that the election will be quick.

He said:

We will be quick, we will be efficient, we will be peaceful.

Nomination Day will be next week Tuesday, August 18 and the house will be dissolved this Thursday, August 13.

We’re having an election in a pandemic… the kind of campaign to which we’re accustomed may not be the kind of campaign that will materialize.

Holness’ announcement followed the House of Representatives’ vote to end the current State of Emergency by August 17; thus fulfilling his pledge not to hold elections under emergency powers.

The MPs also agreed to extend the current four Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) by another 60 days.