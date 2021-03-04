BASSETERRE (4th March, 2021) – TravelAge West published their recent interview with the Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports.



Contributing editor Shane Nelson and Minister Grant discussed the restart of tourism, the requirements and safety measures, and what tourism is looking forward to with the onset of vaccination programs.



The two also talked about the experience awaiting visitors to the island highlighting the full range of activities offered up at Travel Approved properties like the Park Hyatt St. Kitts and the Four Seasons Nevis, and the tours currently open to visitors which include must-see sights such as Brimstone Hill Fortress.



TravelAge West is an award-winning travel trade publication that serves the travel agency market in the Western U.S. where it reaches agents and advisors in feeder markets like Texas and California. The publication reaches over 85,000 unique monthly viewers and distributes news through a dedicated newsletter sent to over 30,000 subscribing travel agents and advisors.



