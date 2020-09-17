Hon. Spencer Brand welcomes new Methodist Superintendent to serve on Nevis

Photo caption: Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister in the Nevis Island Administration, delivering remarks at a special service on September 13, 2020, at the Gingerland Methodist Church to welcome Rev. Franklin Manners, as the new Superintendent Minister of the Methodist Church, Nevis Circuit

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 17, 2020) – Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) welcomed Rev. Franklin Manners, the new Superintendent Minister on the Methodist Church, Nevis Circuit.

During a special service at the Gingerland Methodist Church, on September 13, 2020, Mr. Brand conveyed greetings on behalf of Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and the entire administration. He said it was an honour to welcome home a son of the soil from Gingerland, an accomplished, dedicated man of God, to serve the congregants of the Nevis Circuit of the Methodist Church.

“Your 40-plus years of ministry thus far has borne fruitfulness indicative of a God-led ministry. May God bless your ministerial efforts in the Nevis Circuit so that your positive influence will reflect equally positive change in the Nevisian society.

“The Nevis Island Administration is always eager to create partnerships with community organisations which are aligned with the administration’s vision of a better society. The Methodist Church, through its significant contribution to the Nevisian society, is one such organization with a keen sense of community service.

“The administration anticipates that your homecoming will mark the pivoting of the work of the church onto even greater heights,” he said.

Having served in various capacities across the Diaspora over the past 47 years, Rev. Manners said he, his wife and their two children are delighted to be back in Nevis and in particular to be at Gingerland.

He is now responsible for the congregations in Clifton, New River and Gingerland. He takes over from Rev. Moreland Williams, who was acting Superintendent Minister, and replaces Rev. Wendell Samuel, Circuit Minister at Gingerland Methodist Church who was transferred to Antigua and Barbuda.

Photo caption: Rev. Franklin Manners the new Superintendent Minister of the Methodist Church, Nevis Circuit during a special service on September 13, 2020, at the church

Rev. Manners noted that the church is presently experiencing financial and other challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and he endeavours to do his best to minister and counsel congregants during these difficult times.

“As I endeavour to do ministry here in my homeland and in this current environment, based on my past experience elsewhere…I will endeavour by God’s grace to present a simple proclamation of the gospel, straightforward and simple, and trust that by the power of God, that proclamation is used to change lives and situations.

“It will not depend on me only, but rather on all of us working together for the Glory of God. So I want to send out a clarion call to one and all, let us all put our shoulders to the wheel and work together to build God’s kingdom here in Nevis,” he said.

Sister Angelica Browne, Circuit Steward of the Nevis Circuit of the Methodist Church described Rev. Manners as a caring and humble pastor.

She told Rev. Manners that he was sent to lead and that the members will seek his wisdom, knowledge and creativity to shepherd them safely through the challenges faced.

END