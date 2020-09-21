Honourable Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Ports & Transport, Interviewed on Caribbean Passport TV

BASSETERRE (15th September, 2020): The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Ports & Transport, was featured on Caribbean Passport in their new television series focusing on the “Road to Recovery” as the Caribbean region reopens to tourism. This morning, the September programme featuring an interview with Minister Grant aired locally on ZIZ Channel 5 in St. Kitts & Nevis and can be viewed online here.

It will also air in the US on Optimum TV Channel 1104 in NY, NJ and CT and in Canada on Bell Fibe TV Channel 658 in Quebec and Ontario.



In speaking with Caribbean Passport for the September programme, Minister Grant discussed the establishment of the comprehensive protocols and guidelines designed to assist businesses with reopening. Particular focus was given to the extensive training conducted across all tourism sectors as part of the “Travel Approved” certification process and what the “Travel Approved” seal signifies for those traveling to the Federation. Minister Grant will also be interviewed for the October program in which he will discuss further developments to the Federation’s reopening plans.



Other interviewees featured on the September programme include the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, the Hon. Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism for Antigua & Barbuda and the Hon. Easton Taylor-Farrell, Premier of Montserrat.



Caribbean Passport is a half-hour television travel and lifestyle programme aired throughout the Caribbean region. It has been running for over 20 years and airs monthly on 70 TV and Cable Stations in 27 islands at primetime, and as such, features news from all the islands. The show also airs internationally in the U.S. (NY, NJ & CT via Cablevision), Canada (Ontario and Quebec on Bell Fibe TV), and in Europe. Caribbean Passport is produced by JCD & Associates.



