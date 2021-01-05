Hotelier Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart has died.

By: Staff Writer

Legendary Hotelier, Butch Stewart, the founder of Sandals Resorts, Beaches Resorts and their parent company Sandals Resorts International, as well as The ATL Group and The Jamaica Observer passed away in the United States on Monday.

Stewart, a pillar of the Jamaican hotel industry, was the recipient of the Order of Jamaica and a Commander of the Order of Distinction. He received numerous accolades for his decades of pioneering contributions to the sector.

Stewart died in Miami on Monday at 79.