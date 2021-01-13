INDIVIDUAL IN CUSTODY AS POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL SHOOTING INCIDENT AT LOWER THIBOU AVENUE

INDIVIDUAL IN CUSTODY AS POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL SHOOTING INCIDENT AT LOWER THIBOU AVENUE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 13, 2021 (RSCNPF): One person is in custody assisting Police with investigations into a fatal shooting incident that occurred at Lower Thibou Avenue.

Lamont Heyliger and Jahquan Merritt were both fatally wounded during the incident which took place on January 11, 2021.

Investigations into the case are ongoing and persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.

— 30 —