Inez France Pre School receives equipment, school supplies from former student Latoya Jones

Photo caption: (l-r) – Ms. Latoya Jones (left), former student of the Inez France Pre School, presenting a gift of school supplies and equipment for the Inez France Pre School in the St. Thomas’ Parish to Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education on Nevis on September 30, 2020 while school Supervisor Ms. Monecia Clarke looks on

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 01, 2020) – Ms. Latoya Jones, a former student of the Inez France Pre School has donated office equipment and school supplies to the institution.

Ms. Jones made the presentation during a ceremony at the early childhood development facility on September 30, 2020. She said it was an honour to be able to give back to her alma mater.

“This is where it all started for me. This was the first institution of learning that was responsible for instilling the values that I embrace today, and for launching my education.

“I have never forgotten. I hold it dear to my heart and I remain grateful. That is why giving back a little to the Inez France Pre School was so important for me,” she said.

Photo caption: Mr. Kevin Barrett (middle), Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education on Nevis handing over a gift of school supplies and equipment from Ms. Latoya Jones (extreme left) to Supervisor of the Inez France Pre School Ms. Monecia Clarke (right) on September 30, 2020

The items included fans, a printer and copier, printing paper, charts, permanent markers crayons and colouring books.

Ms. Jones explained that those were just some of the items the school supervisor indicated was needed.

“Earlier within the year I would have reached out to Ms. Monecia Clarke and expressed that I would like to donate some items to the school. These are the items I would have purchased from the list of items Ms. Clarke indicated the school needed,” she said.

Photo caption: School supplies and equipment donated to the Inez France Pre School in the St. Thomas’ Parish, by former student Ms. Latoya Jones on September 30, 2020

Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration, thanked Ms. Jones for the donation.

“Ms. Jones I would like to say thank you for your wonderful and timely offering to the school. The Department [of Education] is indeed grateful and appreciative that you have come forward and donated these items out of your own pocket. That says a lot, because in this COVID-19 dispensation we are presently in, we are looking to partner with as many private citizens and companies to help provide that quality education our children deserve,” he said.

On behalf of the staff and students of the Inez France Pre School, Supervisor Ms. Clarke also expressed gratitude to Ms. Jones for her continued support.

“These materials will be of great help to both the students and the faculty so I say a special thank you from all of us here at the school,” she said.

