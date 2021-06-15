Inland Revenue Extends Due Date on Taxes

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, 15th June 2021 – The Inland Revenue Department is aware of the challenges that our customers are currently experiencing because of the Covid-19 pandemic, as it relates to meeting their tax obligations.

The Department has taken the decision to extend the due date for all taxes due and payable on 15th June, 2021 to 30th June, 2021.

These taxes are:

• Costal Levy

• Island Enhancement Fund (E-Fund)

• Hotel & Restaurant Tax

• Insurance Premium Tax

• Insurance Registration Fee

• Travel Tax

• Tourism Development Levy

• Unincorporated Business Tax

• Value Added Tax

• Withholding Tax

We encourage customers to continue utilizing our fleet of E-Service which can be found on our website www.sknird.com.

For any additional information or inquiries, we may be contacted via e-mail, [email protected], via telephone 869-465- 8485, 869- 662-8607 (mornings), 869-662-8943 (afternoons), by visiting our website www.sknird.com or by sending a message to us on Facebook.

The Department at this time would like to express its profound gratitude to all who have complied with all our policies and procedures imposed during this challenging time. We will continue to improve the services we provide to better serve you and to keep you and your family safe.