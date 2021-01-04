INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED INTO CONTRACTOR’S DEATH

By: Staff Writer

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding death of contractor Myron “Whyte “Jeffers, which was found at Herbert’s Beach on Sunday.

A police statement stated that about 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 03, 2021, the Police responded to a report that a body was found on Herbert’s Beach.

The release further stated:

Upon arrival, the motionless body of 61-year-old Myron Jeffers of Brick Kiln was found laying on the ground close to his vehicle. The District Medical Officer visited the scene and pronounced him dead. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. The Forensic Services Unit visited and processed the scene.

The Police are making an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (Nevis) at 469-5269, 663-5414, the Newcastle Police Station at 469-9326 or their nearest Police Station.