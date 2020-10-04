Investigation Launched Into Sudden Death of Man In Newtown Area

By: Staff Writer

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a 56 year old man whose body was removed from a dwelling house in the Newtown area yesterday, Saturday 3 October, 2020.

The individual has been identified as Alphonso Ezekiel Collins of St. Peters Village.

According to the police, sometime after 6 p.m. on Saturday, the Police received a report of a sudden death in Newtown.

Upon arrival they found Collins’s motionless body inside a house at Pond Road. Investigations so far have revealed that Collins had collapsed. The Emergency Medical Service (EMS) was called and he was unresponsive when examined by the EMS personnel. The District Medical Doctor arrived and pronounced him dead.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.