ISLAND CONSTABLES UNDERGO REFRESHER COURSE IN PREPARATION FOR REOPENING OF BORDERS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 09, 2020 (RSCNPF): Island Constables are currently undergoing a refresher course at the Police Training School to prepare for the reopening of the borders slated for October 31, 2020.

The course runs for two weeks and will be facilitated largely by the instructors at the training school. It will include sessions on the Island Constable Act, Powers of Observation, Care and Custody of Prisoners and Mode of Arrest, among other topics. Presentations by officials from the Ministry of Health are also expected to be made.

At a short opening ceremony held on October 05, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adolph Adams encouraged the Island Constables to be dedicated to their jobs and take the refresher course seriously in order to effectively deal with the new challenges that will arise once the borders open.

“I would want you to put away all those childish behaviours and focus your attention on the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the job that you are doing. The Federation needs us and so we should go out there and give our best… you are one of the first persons that people would come into contact with and so if you are going to be the face of the organization, you must operate as though you are the face of the organization,” advised ACP Adams.

He added that this course will aid in building long-term memory, help to reduce mistakes and improve productivity which is needed during the pandemic. He also said it would build confidence, as well as offer effective practice, keep them on the same page and make learning part of the culture, especially with the protocols and procedures that must be adhered to as a result of COVID-19.

The inaugural Island Constable course commenced in January 2019 as a collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism and the Police Force to provide added security in primarily Tourist Prescribed Areas.

— 30 —