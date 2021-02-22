ISLAND PURIFIED WATER STAYS TRUE TO ITS COMMITMENT TO THE NEWTON GROUND PRIMARY SCHOOL

Basseterre: St. Kitts, February 22, 2021: Island Purified Water stays true to its commitment to supporting the Newton Ground Primary School as they once again donated disposable masks, hand sanitizers, hand soap and other that will aid the school to effectively adhere to the Federal Covid-19 protocols.

The presentation of the supplies was handed over to the School’s Principal, Mrs. Michelle Rochester Woodley, on 19th February 2021 during the general assembly by the Director of the Company, Mrs. Pandora Powell.

Speaking on behalf of island Purified Water, the Financial Manager, Mrs. Fernella Gumbs-Liburd, uttered the joy felt to be giving back to the Newton Ground community through partnership with the school. She expressed, the endeavour has been ongoing since the start of the academic year 2020-2021.

“At the commencement of the school year, we provided the school with disposable masks, hand sanitizers and hand sanitizing machines…”

Mrs. Gumbs-Liburd further stated that the company pledges to continue to provide the school with the essentials that helps to mitigate the spread of the corona virus as long as it is still a threat to lives.

“Caution is the parent of safety, and your safety is a priority to us…Island Purified Water will continue to provide the school with all the necessities during these difficult times” stated Mrs. Gumbs-Liburd.

In expressing gratitude to Island Purified Water, Mrs Rochester-Woodley, lauded the company for their continued partnership and expressed that the company “epitomise Alma Andorozzo’s gospel song “If I can Help Somebody”

