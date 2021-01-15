It’s a good $ 32,166 Pick 4 start for A.B with the Caribbean Lottery

Basseterre, St. Kitts – January 14, 2021: A.B. has good plans in store now that he has won $ 32,166 with Pick 4. He purchased his lucky ticket with the winning numbers 5-2-1-9 from the Caribbean Lottery Retail Agent at Brino’s Bar, located in Nevis.

“I always had a strong feeling about this number,” says A.B. “I normally bet them like this and this is how I always play my numbers, but now I’ve actually won on it!” he further exclaimed.

This is not the first win for the 24-year-old, but it is his first time winning such a big amount. A.B. expressed that his favorite game is Pick 4, as he figured that he could win more money on the game if he played it more, pointing out that: “Even though picking the extra number is more challenging than Pick 3, I find it to be more rewarding.”

A.B stated that he plans to buy land and hopefully build a house. “I think this is a good start for setting myself up” he enthused.

Office Manager at the Caribbean Lottery, Sabina Harrinarain, congratulated A.B on his win. “We at the Caribbean Lottery are delighted that as a young man, A.B. has his sights firmly set on planning and building smartly for his future!” she said. “We encourage his enthusiasm and forward-thinking and wish him the very best as a wise and committed player.”

A.B says he plays most of the Caribbean Lottery games, but Pick 4 will remain as his top preference. “I will continue playing as I do, planning it around my work schedule,” he added.

Whilst he did not provide any verbal advice for other players, A.B. instead offered a nod and a knowing smile, which was interpreted as a sign of future plans and wins to come with the Caribbean Lottery.

