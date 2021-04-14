Jaedee Caines, First Woman Candidate In Nevis 1

Jaedee Caines is the new candidate for the Nevis Reformation Party in constituency #1, St. Paul’s Parish.

Young Caines was launched on Saturday 10 April. She now has the distinction of being the first Woman candidate for the parish of St. Paul’s.

ChajNe, Jaedee’s daughter during a poem described her mother as helpful, passionate, loving and supportive.

She said her mother is….

helpful, you can ask my teachers and friends, when it comes to schoolwork, on her many parents depend. She is passionate, loving and supportive. She’s just who you need as your representative…

Former Parliamentary Representative Robelto Hector, fully endorsed the candidacy of Ms. Caines and handed her the baton.

Candidates that contested that seat previously:

Ivor Stevens – Nevis Reformation Party

Victor Jay Martin – Nevis Reformation Party

Robelto Hector – Nevis Reformation Party

Franklyn Brand – Concerned Citizens Movement

Oban Lawrence – Concerned Citizens Movement

Michael Perkins – Concerned Citizens Movement



Jaedee’s opponent will be current representative for Nevis 1, Spencer Brand of the Concerned Citizens Movement.