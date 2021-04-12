Jaedee Caines is the New NRP Candidate for Nevis 1

The Villa Grounds in Charlestown, Nevis was filled with energy and excitement as the Communications Specialist and popular Media Personality, Ms. Jaedee Caines, was officially launched as the Nevis Reformation Party’s (NRP) new candidate for Nevis 1 (St. Paul’s) on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

The candidacy of Ms. Caines, a former Youth Parliamentarian, received ringing endorsements from NRP Youth Arm President, Ms. Saneldo Willett, Dr. Kelvin Daly, Chairman of the NRP St. Paul’s Constituency Group, university colleagues Mr. St. Clair Hodge from St. Kitts and Mr. Rick Grant from the USVI as well as her former University Professor Dr. Alexander Randall.

Dr. Randall, who was the Chairman of the Communications Department at the University of the Virgin Islands during Ms. Caines’ tenure as a student, attributed the success and establishment of the University’s Radio Station to her adding that “in every area, Jaedee Caines was an exceptional and outstanding student.”

The new NRP candidate for St. Paul enthusiastically told an internet viewership of more than 9,000 and a socially distanced crowd of friends and supporters of the NRP that this is a new day, this is a new era, this is a new NRP. “Yes, we still hold on the party’s principles. Those principles have not changed but the NRP understands. We have revamped, we have rebranded, and we are ready,” Ms. Caines said, adding that “I am here for you, Nevisians. I am also here for those of you who made Nevis your home. Don’t let anyone fool you into thinking that this great party, the Nevis Reformation Party, is not for non-nationals, because that is simply not true.”

“Having been rooted in community service, I don’t, now, like others have done, have to scurry to learn the people of St. Paul’s. I don’t, now, have to pretend like, I’m caring and want to do things in the community. If you know Jaedee, you know that this is something that has been going on for many many years,” Ms. Caines continued.

The highlight of the evening was the poem delivered by Ms. ChajNe Caines, daughter of the candidate. ChajNe said her mother is “helpful, you can ask my teachers and friends, when it comes to schoolwork, on her many parents depend. She is passionate, loving and supportive. She’s just who you need as your representative…”

Mr. E. Robelto Hector who served as the NRP’s Parliamentary Representative for the St. Paul’s Constituency from 2006 to 2017, fully endorsed the candidacy of Ms. Caines and handed her the baton as he assured the audience that St. Paul’s has made the right choice in choosing Ms. Caines as their new candidate. “Charlestown, oh my dear Charlestown, you have been good to me, you have been good to Victor Jay Martin, you have been good to Ivor Stevens. I am asking you now to give your full support to Jaedee Caines,” Mr. Hector said.

The much talked about launch which was chaired by Youth Parliamentarian Mr. Devonne Cornelius, also featured remarks and endorsements by the NRP’s Political Leader, Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge and Chairman, Mr. Hensley Daniel. The NRP is gearing up for the Nevis Island Assembly elections constitutionally due in 2022. Over the coming weeks, the NRP will be rolling out its full slate of candidates.

