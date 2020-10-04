Jamaica COVID-19 Death Toll Increases To 120: 100 New Cases Recorded

By: Staff Writer

Jamaica’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 120 after one more death was recorded.

The country also recorded 100 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,895.

According to the ministry, the new cases consist of 43 males and 57 females with ages ranging from two years to 88 years old.

Of the new cases, 43 are from St Catherine, 26 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 10 from St James, five from St Ann, three from Portland, two each from Clarendon, Hanover, Manchester, Trelawny and Westmoreland, and one each from St Elizabeth, St Mary and St Thomas. All of the new cases are under investigation, the ministry said.

The latest death is an 82-year-old male of a St James address. This brings the country’s death toll since the outbreak of the virus to 120.

To date, 2,460 persons have recovered from the virus ; 115 patients in the last 24 hours.