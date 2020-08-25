Jamaica Covid-19 Update: 3 deaths and 120 new cases

Jamaica has recorded three COVID-19 related deaths and 120 new cases in the last 24 hours.

There are 19 deaths in Jamaica now and the number of confirmed cases have risen to 1,732.

According to the Ministry Of Health and Wellness, the three deaths include a 76-year-old woman from St Catherine, a 89-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 70-year-old man, also from Kingston and St Andrew.

Jamaica also recorded 21 more recoveries, the total number now stands at 840.