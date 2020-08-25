Jamaica Records 83 New Coronavirus Cases

By: T. Chapman

Jamaica has recorded 83 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 1,612 cases.

53 persons are currently hospitalised.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the disclosure at a press conference on Monday night.

There are 705 active cases, of which, 605 persons are in home isolation, 45 in facility isolation.

Meanwhile, recoveries remain at 819.

Some 29,724 persons are supposed to be in quarantine at home.