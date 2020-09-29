Jamaica surpasses 100 COVID deaths, records 238 new cases

By: Tito Chapman

Jamaica’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 100 today, after eight new deaths related to the virus were recorded.

The country’s death toll now stands at 101.

According to the update, the country also recorded 238 new cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 6,408 of which 4,451 are active.

Of the newly confirmed cases there were 91 males and 147 females with ages ranging from 24 days old to 96 years old.

The latest update by the Ministry of Health and Wellness stated that there were eight deaths. The deaths include an 82-year-old woman from St Ann, a 78-year-old man from Clarendon, a 28-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man, 96-year-old man, 65-year-old man, 78-year-old man and 59-year-old man, all from St Catherine addresses.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (61), Kingston and St Andrew (51), Clarendon (12), Trelawny (two), St Mary (eight), St James (15), St Thomas (three), Portland (11), St Elizabeth (16), Hanover (two), Westmoreland (17), Manchester (14) and St Ann (26).



The location of one previously confirmed case is still under investigation.

There were also 28 recoveries, bringing that total to 1,770.