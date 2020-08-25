Jamaica Tightens Curfew Hours

By: Staff Writer

Jamaica’s islandwide curfew has been tightened and will now begin at 9:00 pm and end at 5:00 am the following day, effective Thursday, August 27 until September 30.

This was announced by Prime Minister Holness at a press conference Monday night.

The new measures applies to all parishes, excluding St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and Clarendon, where the curfew commences at 7:00pm each night and ends at 5:00 pm the following day.

In addition, the Government is prohibiting funeral services, while burials will be allowed under strict protocol, with no more than 15 people.

Gatherings in excess of 20 people will not be permitted outside the place of worship, said Holness.

These measures will also take effect on August 27.