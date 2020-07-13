Jason Holder climbs to No. 2 in Test bowler rankings

Last Updated on July 13, 2020

By: Tito Chapman

All-rounder Jason Holder has moved up to the number-two spot in the Reliance ICC Test rankings for bowlers.

The 28-year-old West Indies Captain is also the number-one-ranked Test all-rounder in the world.

In the recently concluded Test against England, he took match figures of seven wickets for 91 runs. He bagged 6 for 42 in the first innings and 1 for 49 in the second innings at the Ageas Stadium in Southampton. His spell in the first innings helped restrict the England to 204 on the second day.

His bowling performance earned the Barbadian medium pace bowler 32 points in the Test rankings taking him to a total of 862 points.

Holder moved ahead of South Africa’s Neil Wagner who has 859 ranking points.

Australia’s Pat Cummings leads the rankings with 914 points.

