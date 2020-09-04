JLP wins Jamaica 2020 General Election

By: Tito Chapman

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has secured a stunning victory, winning 50 of the 63 seats in the House of Representatives.

The opposition People’s National Party’s suffered a battering at the polls winning only 13 seats.

Phillips earlier today said if the PNP lost, he would step down as party president.

Tonight’s results are shocking for PNP camp. Incumbents Peter Bunting, Dayton Campbell, Wykeham McNeill all lost their seats while Lisa Hanna won by a narrow margin.

PNP’s loss would be etched in the history books as one of the biggest political upsets in recent times.

Via its Facebook handle, the Jamaica Labour Party thanked Jamaicans for their support at the polls.

Thank you Jamaica. This is a victory for a #StrongerFuture. The Jamaica Labour Party is privileged to continue the sober governance needed to commandeer the land we love through this global health and economic crisis. We are honoured to continue to serve you and we look forward to #RecoveringStronger. JLP