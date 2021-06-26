Julani Archibald Signs With Santa Lucia FC

Santa Lucia FC have reached an agreement to sign St. Kitts and Nevis goalkeeper Julani Archibald to a one-year contract.

Archibald is the captain of Saint Kitts and Nevis National Football team. Thus far in his career, Archibald has collected 45 caps for his country. St. Kitts and Nevis came close to reaching the third and final round of the North American World Cup qualifiers only to lose their play-off to El Salvador.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a distinguished career as after playing for St Kitts and Nevis club Village Superstars he moved to Trinidad and Tobago club W Connection.

During his stint with W Connection Trinidad, Archibald also amassed eight appearances in the CONCACAF Champions League.

In 2019, he moved to Honduras where he joined Real de Minas.

According to a post by the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association, this will be the first time that Archibald will be playing in Europe.