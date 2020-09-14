Junior Minister of Gender Affairs on Nevis commends Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, first woman to lead a political party in SKN

Photo caption: Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams, Junior Minister of Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (file photo)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 14, 2020) — Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Gender Affairs on Nevis, says she is honoured to extend congratulatory wishes to Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, who was elected as the Nevis Reformation Party’s leader at a convention on September 13, 2020, making her the first female to lead a political party in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Speaking to the Department of Information on September 14, 2020, Minister Brandy-Williams noted that it is an historic moment for Nevisians and Kittitians, and a testament to the changing political landscape.

Photo caption: Dr. Daniel-Hodge, new leader of the Nevis Reformation Party and the first female to lead a political party in St. Kitts and Nevis

“Dr Daniel-Hodge’s entrance into the political sphere is one of the latest indications of the ongoing political evolution in St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly where we women are concerned. Indeed, more of us are boldly stepping forward to serve our country from front stage.

“This is a historic moment for Nevisians and Kittitians alike because for the first time in our country’s history, a woman has been elected to lead a political party. It warms my heart to see that our people are now actioning the first steps toward gender equity on one of the most important social levels. This stands as testimony that we have grown and are continuing to grow as a people, both individually and collectively.

“Congratulations on your newly attained post, Dr. Daniel-Hodge! I look forward to your contributions to our political arena,” she said.

Photo caption: Hon. Mark Brantley Premier of Nevis (file photo)

Meantime, Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis responding to Dr. Daniel-Hodge’s election, in a public comment wished her well on her new journey and expressed hope that her approach would be one of constructive engagement for the benefit of the people of Nevis.

He said he looks forward to her ideas and energy in advancing the island.

END