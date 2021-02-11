KEACY CARTY SHOWS TOUCH OF CLASS WITH MAIDEN LIST A CENTURY: HURRICANES WIN BY 4 WICKETS

A magnificent hundred from Keacy Carty led Leeward Islands Hurricanes to a four-wicket win in a high-scoring game against Barbados Pride in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup on Wednesday which was played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, the Barbados Pride posted 301-8. In reply, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes reached their target with 3 balls to spare, 305-6.

Carty top scored with 123 and anchored the Hurricanes’ chase as they recorded their first for the season, following an opening day loss to Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Carty, cracked nine fours and three sixes. His innings was a knock filled with responsiblity, composure and fine stroke play. He received solid support from first game centurion Nitish Kumar, who made 41.

Keacy Carty with his Man-of-the-Match award

Nevisian opening batsmen, Kieran Powell and Ross Powell contributed 25 and 21 respectively. Captain Devon Thomas made 23 and Hayden Walsh Jr. a fiery 28; he smashed three sixes in his 28 off nine deliveries.

Bowling for Barbados, captain Jason Holder picked up 2-58 and Chemar Holder bagged 2-71.

Shamarh Brooks was the highlight of the Barbados innings, he missed out on a hundred, falling for 96. Solid contributiona came from Jonathan Carter, who made 58 and Roston Chase 33.

The pick of the bowlers for the Hurricanes were Boatswain, (4-62) and Walsh Jr. (3-75).

However, Pride lost their way in the ‘death’ overs as Quinton Boastwain and Hayden Walsh Jr. combined for seven wickets.

Super50 action continues on Thursday (February 11) with Jamaica Scorpions taking on Trinidad and Tobago Red Force. On Friday (February 12), the Leeward Islands Hurricanes will face off against the Guyana Jaguars.