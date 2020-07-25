Kemar Roach becomes 9th West Indies bowler to take 200 Test wickets

Last Updated on July 25, 2020

By: T. Chapman

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach on Saturday became the first Caribbean bowler to pick up 200 Test wickets since Curtly Ambrose in 1994. A feat he achieved in his 59th Test match and almost two and a half decades after Ambrose.

The right-handed fast bowler dismissed Chris Woakes in the 91st over of the game on day two of the third and final Test between West Indies and England at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium.

In doing so, he also became the ninth West Indies bowler to reach the milestone of 200 wickets.

Two overs later, Roach again wreaked havoc and claimed his fourth wicket of the innings as Jofra Archer edged the ball to West Indies skipper Jason Holder in the slips. He finished with figures of 4/72.

Former fast bowler Courtney Walsh has taken the highest number of test wickets for the West Indies. Walsh played 132 matches and captured 519 wickets at an average of 24.45.

