Kieran Powell and Shai Hope recalled to West Indies Test squad

By: T. Chapman | Story Credit: CWI

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel today named the West Indies Men’s 13-member squad for the first Betway Test Match against South Africa. Nevisian, Kieran Powell and Barbadian, Shai Hope were both recalled after solid performances in the Best vs Best match.

Hope last played Test cricket in England in July last year, while Powell’s last Test appearance was in Bangladesh in December 2018.

Speaking on the selection of Powell and Hope, Roger Harper, the Lead Selector said:

Kieran Powell we know is a very capable batsman who we expect to add quality and depth to the batting department. He put himself in the mix with his performance in the Best v Best match. Shai Hope has performed very well in the red ball matches he has played, following on the back of his highly successful One-Day International series against Sri Lanka, so he has forced his way into the squad by performance.

The full squad reads as follows: