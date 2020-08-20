Kieran Powell joins St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Sourced Information

Kieran Powell has joined St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for the remainder of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Powell will replace Fabian Allen in the Patriots squad and will be available for their match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Wednesday 19 August.

As a St Kitts & Nevis national Powell was invited to join the Patriots squad as a training player but he will now be eligible to play for the franchise. Powell has played 40 Tests and 46 ODIs as well as one T20 International. Powell has played for the Patriots before, most recently during the 2016 Hero CPL. Powell was the leading scorer in last year’s Regional Super 50 competition, making 524 runs for the Leeward Islands.

Powell travelled into Trinidad & Tobago on 2 August and he has gone through the rigorous quarantine and testing process that Hero CPL and the Ministry of Health put in place.

This year’s CPL is taking place behind closed doors in two venues in Trinidad & Tobago with the final taking place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on 10 September 2020.