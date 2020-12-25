Kind-hearted Nevisians donate to Gender AffairsDepartment’s Christmas food drive

Photo caption: (L-r) Mr. Mario Phillip, Gender Affairs Officer at the department of Gender Affairs; Ms. Jeriella Liburd, Administrative Assistant at the Department of Gender Affairs; Ms. Latoya Jeffers, Assistant Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Gender accepting a donation of groceries for its Christmas Food Drive from Ms. Shelisa Glasford, Mrs. Pamela Martin and Ms. Lencia Percival on December 21, 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 23, 2020) — Three civic-minded women have banded together to make a donation to the Department of Gender Affairs’ Christmas Food Drive for the less fortunate.

Ms. Shelisa Glasford, Mrs. Pamela Martin and Ms. Lencia Percival made the donation to the Department on December 21, 2020.

During the brief ceremony Ms. Glasford explained that she invited interested persons on social media to join her in a reverse Advent calendar, where instead of taking a gift for oneself each day for 24 days, a gift is given instead.

“The type of year that we’ve had, it really put certain things into perspective. So we’re here as an informal group, just normal people here in the society that thought that this is something that could be worthwhile.

Photo caption: Boxes of groceries donated by Ms. Shelisa Glasford, Mrs. Pamela Martin and Ms. Lencia Percival to the Department of Gender Affairs’ Christmas Food Drive for the less fortunate on December 21, 2020

“In these boxes are groceries that we felt could be beneficial to families that are in need this Christmas so that they can know they are loved and appreciated; and even if it’s not a big organization, it just takes one or two persons with a vision and a plan to make things happen. And so we’re here, from our hearts to theirs, to gift them these grocery boxes, and we hope that it will be such a blessing,” she said.

Ms. Glasford said she hoped the act of kindness would inspire others to give to those less fortunate in the society, not just at Christmas but as a goodwill gesture at any time.

Ms. Latoya Jeffers, Assistant Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), thanked the citizens for their generous contribution.

“We are going through some tough times right now and we know there are many families out there who cannot really afford much because they would have lost their jobs. It is very heartening to see that there are persons out there who are willing to contribute.

“We know it’s a challenging time for all of us, not just some, for all of us, and to know that there are persons who are still willing to give I am truly thankful for that and I want to encourage others if you can, please give,” she said.

Ms. Jeffers told the Department of Information that the food drive is a new initiative undertaken by the Department and the response has been overwhelming.

She said since the food drive commenced in November, persons have donated a large quantity ofnon-perishable food items, vegetables and even Christmas hams.

Distribution to persons in need across Nevis is scheduled for December 23, 2020.

