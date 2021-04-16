Kittitian Kizan David Named MIAA Winter Student-Athlete of the Year

National Champion and Academic All-American, Kizan David of St Paul’s, St. Kitts has copped another athletic award.

On Thursday (April 15), Lincoln senior Kizan David was named the MIAA Winter Male Student-Athlete of the Year, Presented by Summit Pointe Financial Group.

The MIAA Winter Athlete of the year is the highest honor bestowed upon by the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Copping this award, David becomes the first Blue Tiger to win the award.

Kizan is computer information systems major with a 3.9 grade point average. He won the NCAA Division II national championship in the long jump and was the national runner-up in the triple jump at the Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships in March.

