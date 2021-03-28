Koffee wins NAACP Image Award for popular song “Lockdown”

Koffee and Popcaan in her video for Lockdown. The song won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding International Song.

Koffee’s pandemic release “Lockdown” has won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding International Song.

Lockdown by Koffee beat out the “Pressure” remix she did with Buju Banton, Banton’s “Blessed”, “Tanana” by Davido featuring Tiwa Savage and Savage’s “Temptation” to earn the top honour.

The reggae and dancehall singer was unveiled as the winner on the fourth night of announcements of winners across various categories for the awards show. This was televised on BET and CBS on Saturday, March 27.

Koffee said a simple thank you via Twitter in response to her win. Just last year Koffee became the youngest person to ever win the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for her EP Rapture.

“Lockdown” became the fastest track by a Jamaican reggae artiste to surpass a million views on YouTube in 48 hours. It’s was produced by Dane Ray.